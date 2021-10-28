UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 57,644 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,330,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,134,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.24. 47,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $460.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

