UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $624,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 338.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $188,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $395.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.