UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,657,279 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Chevron worth $698,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 213,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,555. The company has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.