UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $783.11 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,478,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $783,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

