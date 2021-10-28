UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $883.65 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,703,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $883,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of T traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

