UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,556,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,095,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 346,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,721,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

