UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €70.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.53 ($97.10).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.09. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

