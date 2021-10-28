UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

