UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

