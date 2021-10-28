UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
