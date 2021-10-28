UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

