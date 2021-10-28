Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.2% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,540 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.