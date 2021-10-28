Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.70 ($38.47).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €38.50 ($45.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of -45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €39.12 ($46.02).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

