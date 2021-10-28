Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €32.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.70 ($38.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €38.50 ($45.29). 245,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €39.12 ($46.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.