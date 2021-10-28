United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of United American Healthcare stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. United American Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.