United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of United American Healthcare stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. United American Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.