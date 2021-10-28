United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 49,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

