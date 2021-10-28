United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
UMC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
