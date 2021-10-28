United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

UMC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

