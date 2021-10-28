United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

