United Services Automobile Association Purchases 35,041 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,041 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $213.15. 13,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

