United Services Automobile Association Sells 389 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $297.55. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.