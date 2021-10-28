Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.55% of Universal Logistics worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.