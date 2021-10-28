UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPMMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Danske downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.