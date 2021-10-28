UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Danske cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

