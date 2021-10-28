Upstart Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $314.50 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $175.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

