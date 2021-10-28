US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.77 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.