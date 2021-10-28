Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

