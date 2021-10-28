Utah Retirement Systems Buys 400 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elastic by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after acquiring an additional 720,978 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,862.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 241,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

