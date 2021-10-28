Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

NYSE:PEN opened at $271.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.19, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

