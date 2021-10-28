Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.22 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,225,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after buying an additional 500,803 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $17,717,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BWA stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

