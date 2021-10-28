Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in VMware by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $136,706,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.