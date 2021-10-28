Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

CNP opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.