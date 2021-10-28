Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 2.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

