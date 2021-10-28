Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.