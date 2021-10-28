V-ID Trading Up 65.5% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00208471 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00099347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

