V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 48,740 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

VZIO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 3,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 47.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

