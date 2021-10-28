Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:VMI opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

