Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,645,021 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,645,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.89% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,503 shares of company stock valued at $93,224,180 over the last 90 days.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

