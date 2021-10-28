Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,343 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.85% of Perficient worth $181,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.