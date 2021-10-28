Vanguard Group Inc. Has $176.21 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.41% of Strategic Education worth $176,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 43.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.