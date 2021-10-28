Vanguard Group Inc. Has $187.24 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hope Bancorp worth $187,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

