Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,594,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,005,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $94.92 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,035 shares of company stock worth $50,794,105 over the last three months.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

