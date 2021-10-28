Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $169,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $10,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $9,481,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

