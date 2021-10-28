Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $179,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

