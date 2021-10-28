Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $172,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $299.45 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.87 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

