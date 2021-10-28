Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $311.72

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.72 and last traded at $311.20, with a volume of 5113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

