Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 2,964.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $208.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $211.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

