Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $351,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.