Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,332. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.