Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,877 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $419.84. 46,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,347. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $421.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

