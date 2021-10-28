Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $687,539 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 192,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -1.37. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

