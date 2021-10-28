Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading 2% Higher

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.44 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). 50,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 99,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £68.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

